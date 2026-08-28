August 28, 1966. A Bulgarian sets a world record for a parachute jump

On August 28, 1966, the Bulgarian pilot Chavdar Dobrev Dzhurov sets a world record for a parachute jump from 15,313 m.

This is a dive from the stratosphere! The temperature is -65 degrees. The parachutist is wearing an oxygen apparatus and a special suit, recalls "Troyan Express".

He miraculously succeeds, but for a long time he walks bent in two from the impact of the catapult. The International Aeronautical Federation (FAI) decided that Dzhurov exceeded the permissible risk and human capabilities.

The record was recognized by the International Parachuting Federation, but it decided that such jumps were too dangerous and banned them, which is why the record remains unsurpassed.

A year earlier in 1965, Chavdar Dzhurov, Georgi Filipov and Hinko Iliev set a world record for a daytime group high jump.

Chavdar Dobrev Dzhurov is a Bulgarian air force officer, military pilot and parachutist (Honored Master of Sports). Senior Lieutenant Dzhurov died while performing a flight in an L-29 jet aircraft (as an instructor pilot) with pilot Lieutenant Ventsislav Yotov at the military training airfield of the VNVVU in Dolna Mitropolia on June 14, 1972 near Krušovene. The official conclusion of the commission investigating the incident is a technical malfunction.

Chavdar Dzhurov is the son of the Bulgarian politician, commander of a partisan brigade, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Bulgarian Communist Party and long-time Minister of War Gen. Dobri Dzhurov (1916 -2020) and his wife Elena Dzhurova,