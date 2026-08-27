Acquiring a car from the secondary market always carries a certain element of gambling, but when the mileage figures exceed the psychological limit of 200,000 kilometers, the roulette stops being just a game of luck and turns into a pure financial gamble. Behind the temptingly low sales prices are often hidden mechanical "time bombs" whose detonator has long since expired. It is the powertrain - the engine and transmission - that turns out to be the dividing line between a reasonable deal and a major overhaul that exceeds the value of the vehicle itself. Here are five popular models that require extreme caution or complete disregard when looking for a vehicle with serious mileage.

Peugeot 308 (First generation, until 2015)

The French hatchback attracts with its elegant design and comfortable ride, but the units under the hood spoil the whole experience. The notoriously problematic EP6 gasoline engine, developed jointly by PSA and BMW, suffers from premature wear of the timing chain, systemic coolant leaks and extremely high oil consumption even in its early years. After the 100,000 kilometer mark, its resource is practically exhausted, and specimens with more than 200,000 km are a potential candidate for major repairs. The situation is further complicated if the engine is coupled with the capricious four-speed automatic AL4, known for overheating and hydraulic defects.

Volkswagen Tiguan I

The first generation of the German compact SUV retains a high residual value, but specific versions hide serious technical pitfalls. The 1.4 TSI gasoline engine from the EA111 series has an advanced design for its time, but it turns out to be extremely sensitive to the quality of fuel and engine oil. The accumulation of carbon deposits on the intake valves and the tendency to stretch the chain turn operation into constant monitoring of symptoms. With a mileage of over 200,000 km, the probability of destructive damage to the piston group is high. The first editions of the six-speed DQ250 robotic gearbox with dual clutch also require expensive servicing, which makes a cheap purchase pointless.

Opel Astra H

The Astra H itself has proven itself to be a robust platform over time, but the presence of the Easytronic robotic transmission completely changes the equation. This system relies on an electro-hydraulic clutch actuator, which is characterized by rapid mechanical and electronic wear. The need to replace clutch components every 50,000 to 70,000 kilometers creates systemic problems for owners. When such a car approaches or exceeds 200,000 kilometers, the costs of completely replacing or restoring the gearbox control unit significantly exceed its market logic.

Ford Focus III

The third generation of the world's bestseller has excellent road behavior, but the versions equipped with the automated PowerShift transmission (DPS6) carry a heavy legacy. The dual dry clutch design suffers from excessively rapid wear of the drive forks and the discs themselves, which leads to clicking, pulling and complete loss of gears. Repair of this transmission is among the most common reasons for unexpected downtime at service centers. When choosing this model with high mileage, the only mechanically justified choice remains the traditional manual gearbox, combined with the classic 1.6-liter atmospheric gasoline engine.

Nissan Qashqai I

The Japanese crossover has become a hit on the market, but its first generation hides a weak spot in the face of the continuously variable variator transmission Jatco JF015E CVT. This unit showed serious defects in the bearings, cones and steel belt even before its modernization in 2015. Problems often begin to manifest themselves around 150,000 kilometers, and by the time you reach 200,000 km, complete mechanical failure is almost guaranteed. Restoring this type of transmission is economically unprofitable, and the price for a brand new unit is comparable to half the residual value of the entire car.

The low selling price of high-mileage cars is rarely a gift – most often it is simply a reflection of upcoming technical tests. A detailed inspection of the powertrain and the avoidance of compromised engineering solutions are the surest way to preserve your personal budget.