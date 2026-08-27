Bulgaria acquires seven mine countermeasure ships from Belgium and the Netherlands

Bulgaria has approved the purchase of seven mine countermeasure ships from Belgium and the Netherlands. The decision is part of NATO's efforts to strengthen capabilities for detecting and clearing sea mines and ensuring the security of shipping in the Black Sea.

At the NATO summit in July, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey agreed to expand the joint mine countermeasure task force in the region to include missions to protect critical infrastructure. The three countries established the mine action group in 2024 in response to the threat of floating mines following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Details of the agreement

According to the sale agreement with the Netherlands, approved by the Bulgarian parliament on August 26, our country will receive three ships equipped for detecting and destroying mines. A separate transfer agreement between Belgium, the Netherlands and Bulgaria provides for the transfer of four more vessels.

The Netherlands has committed to restoring the technical capabilities and increasing the operational capacity of three of the ships before transferring their ownership. Bulgaria will undertake the repair and restoration so that all seven vessels meet NATO standards for operational readiness.

The Defense Ministry's position

“These mine countermeasure ships are particularly needed. We have three ships of the same type, and with these seven we will further improve our capabilities”, said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov before the vote in the National Assembly.

He stressed that Bulgaria is working in excellent coordination with Turkey and Romania to clear the maritime spaces of the three countries. The memorandum of understanding related to the acquisition also includes crew training, supply of spare parts and additional equipment.