Deep fryer caused the fire in Kavatsi

A self-igniting deep fryer in the kitchen, left unattended, is the likely cause of the fire that burned down the beach restaurant “Veselie“ at the “Kavatsi“ campsite. This was stated to the police by the 54-year-old chef of the restaurant.

The fire alarm was raised at around 12:30 on September 2. The fire engulfed the “Resto del verano“ establishment, which burned completely.

Five gas cylinders in the facility exploded during the fire.

Two firefighting teams and six firefighters were sent to the scene. The fire was completely extinguished around 2:00 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The exact amount of damage is being determined. The work on the case continues by employees of the Sozopol Regional Office.