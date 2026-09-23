Our Ambassador to the UAE Ivan Yordanov met with Deputy Minister Hristo Polendakov following the Interior Ministry's investigation into embezzled funds from public procurement. The diplomat categorically rejects the allegations of his family's participation in the scheme, "Eurocom" reported.

Bulgarian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ivan Yordanov appeared at the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for a meeting with Deputy Minister Hristo Polendakov in connection with the information provided about Delyan Peevski's flights. The conversation was held with Polendakov at the direction of Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, who is participating in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The diplomat was urgently summoned to Sofia after the Ministry of Interior released data from an investigation into the diversion of funds from public procurement for guardrails. According to the information, the money was used to finance private flights of MP and leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski. The Ministry of Interior indicates that part of the funds were directed to a "money box company", through which 36 private flights worth over 5 million euros were paid for. The investigation also mentioned a connection with a company in which the ambassador's father has a stake.

Ambassador Yordanov categorically denied having any connection with Peevski's flights or their financing. He stated that neither he nor his family members were connected to these trips, and the company with his father's participation did not participate in public procurement for guardrails. Days ago, the diplomat announced that his family had never participated in such procedures and threatened to refer the matter to the prosecutor's office.

It remains to be clarified whether a procedure for the final recall of the ambassador will be initiated. Such a decision is made according to the established constitutional order and does not automatically follow from the meeting held at the Foreign Ministry.