The State Reserve provides another 9,000 liters of drinking water for Strumyani

The State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Supplies“ provided another 9,000 liters of bottled drinking water to the Strumyani municipality to assist the population in connection with the declared state of emergency.

The new assistance is provided at the request of the regional governor of Blagoevgrad, due to the ongoing need for drinking water in the affected area. Following a decision by the Council of Ministers, the quantities were released from the State Reserve and transported to the municipality.

This is the second delivery of 9,000 liters of drinking water that the State Agency “State Reserve and Wartime Supplies“ provides for Strumyani within a few days.

We recall that upon the first request, the agency responded immediately and provided 9,000 liters of water for the population. With the new quantities, the total assistance from the State Reserve for the Strumyani Municipality reaches 18,000 liters of drinking water.

YES “State Reserve and Wartime Supplies“ continues to monitor the situation and, if necessary, has the ability to provide additional support within its powers. The rapid provision of the new quantities is the result of coordination between state and local institutions and allows the assistance to continue for as long as the situation requires.