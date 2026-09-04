Ivo Gela, the alleged right-hand man of Zhoro Iliev, has died

The iconic figure of the Bulgarian criminal world from the 1990s – Ivo Ivanov, known by the nickname Ivo Gela, was found dead in his home in Varna. The news of his death was spread by leading Bulgarian media on September 3, 2026 and remains a leading topic to this day – September 4, 2026.

What do we know about the death of Ivo Gela?

Currently, official data indicates the following:

Found in his home: Ivanov's body was found in his property in the city of Varna.

Lack of violence: During the initial examination of the body, investigators found no visible signs of violence.

Mystery surrounding the cause: There is no information that Ivo Gela suffered from a chronic or serious illness that led to the fatal end. A forensic examination is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

Who was Ivo Gela and what is his mark in the criminal world?

Ivo Ivanov-Gela is considered one of the main leaders of organized crime on the Black Sea coast.

The connection with VIS-2: In the 1990s, he grew up in the structures of the VIS-2 force group. In the public sphere and in the operational chronicles of the Ministry of Interior, he is often referred to as the “right hand” of the late boss Georgi Iliev.

Independent factor: After the collapse of the major crime syndicates, Ivo Gela remains a key figure in Varna and the region.

Investigations and actions: In April 2015, the General Directorate of the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a large-scale operation against a criminal group, the leader of which was Ivanov. The charges against the gang at the time included racketeering, drug distribution and the collection of the so-called “peace fee“.

With his sudden death, analysts comment that the circle of iconic names from the transitional Bulgarian underground is finally closing.