Fire broke out near Burgas, strong wind hinders extinguishing

A fire has engulfed dry grass in the area around the “Keramika” plant near Burgas, on the road to Kableshkovo, announced the director of the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection” – Burgas Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev, BTA reports.

The incident was reported at around 1:00 p.m. Five fire trucks with teams were sent to the scene, working to contain the flames.

Strong wind is making extinguishing difficult. At the moment, there are no reports of injured people or affected buildings. Fire extinguishing continues.