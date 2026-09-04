Reshuffle in NRIC: Zlatomira Karageorgieva-Mostrova takes over the Board of Directors

State enterprise National Company “Railway Infrastructure“ (NRIC) officially updates the structure of its management bodies. The drastic change became clear after the deletion of the previous Chairman of the Management Board (MB), Eng. Maria Genova, from the company's official website. In her place as Chairman of the MB stands Zlatomira Karageorgieva-Mostrova, which is part of the phased wave of appointments that began in the middle of the year under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

According to the Law on Railway Transport, the bodies that manage the strategic enterprise for the country are The Minister of Transport and Communications, the Management Board and the Director General. In operational terms, NRIC is managed by its Management Board, but is led and represented solely by its Director General.

Currently, the official composition of the NRIC Management Board includes:

Zlatomira Karageorgieva-Mostrova – Chairman of the Board

– Chairman of the Board eng. Krasimir Shopov – Director General and Member of the Board

The change comes weeks after Transport Minister Georgi Peev initiated a series of personnel changes in the sector, placing Eng. Krasimir Shopov — a specialist with over 35 years of experience in railway construction at the operational helm. With the removal of Maria Genova and the elevation of lawyer Zlatomira Karageorgieva-Mostrova as chairwoman, the ministry is finalizing the new look of the state railway operator, which has been entrusted with key billion-euro projects under European funding.