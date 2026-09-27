Road conditions: heavy traffic to Turkey and repairs

There is heavy traffic for trucks at the exit at the border crossings “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“. According to the General Directorate “Border Police“, traffic on the borders with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal.

The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. Passenger cars and vans up to 3.5 tons are allowed through “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“. Trucks also pass through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voyvoda“.

Repairs and restrictions on main roads

Among the current restrictions indicated by the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, is the section of the “Trakia“ motorway between the 33rd and 39th kilometers in the direction of Burgas. Road markings are being laid there, and the speed is limited to 100 km/h. At Muhovo, traffic is also being increased due to the securing of a section in the emergency lane.

Road III-868 between Rudozem and Smolyan is closed to all vehicles until September 30. The detour is through Smolyan, Chokmanovo and Smilyan. On road II-86 Smolyan-Srednogortsi, traffic is in one lane, regulated by traffic lights, and the speed is limited to 20 km/h due to a landslide near the junction for Tikale.

On road III-305 in the Toros-Glozhene section, traffic is gradually in one lane due to asphalt pavement repairs. There are also restrictions on road III-822 between Samokov and Novo Selo, where trucks over 10 tons are being redirected to a bypass route.

Disasters and fires

Five people died in serious accidents on September 26. Four people died in a head-on collision near the Lovech village of Sopot, and one driver died in an accident near Veliko Tarnovo.

The fire department responded to 153 reports of accidents and extinguished 119 fires in the last 24 hours. Two citizens were injured in the fires. Rescue teams carried out 26 rescue and relief operations, five of which were related to disasters.

Conditions in the mountains are unfavorable

The Mountain Rescue Service warns of cloudy, windy and foggy weather. Temperatures are between 5 and 10 degrees, and after the precipitation, visibility in the higher parts is limited.

According to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, rain is expected mainly in the massifs of the eastern half of the country, and above 2,000 meters the precipitation may turn into snow. “The weather is not suitable for walks“, the MES said. During the last 24 hours before the report, no incidents with injured tourists were registered.

Sources: BTA, BNT