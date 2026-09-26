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Bus crashes in Varna, three passengers injured

Bus crashes in Varna, three passengers injured

The vehicle left the roadway and hit a street lighting pole. Among the injured are a child and two women.

Sep 26, 2026 20:16 41

Bus crashes in Varna, three passengers injured - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A public transport bus crashed in Varna after leaving the roadway and hitting a street lighting pole. The accident occurred on “Tihomir“ Street, near a shopping center, BNR reported.

Three passengers were injured in the accident - a 6-year-old child and two women aged 51 and 82. They were transported for medical examinations, and their lives are not in danger.

The driver's tests for alcohol and drugs were negative. Other details about the causes of the accident and the condition of the bus have not been reported.

Sources: BNR


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