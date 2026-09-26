Elections on October 25: SICs are preparing in the country

A month before the presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25, the preparation of the sectional election commissions is underway. In Haskovo region, the Regional Election Commission must appoint over 3,750 members after a name check of each proposed candidate.

One of the new members is Nedyalka Spasova. She has already participated in elections, but as an advocate, and now for the first time she will be part of a sectional commission.

Duplicate names in the lists

„I will feel the difference now. It is one thing to stand on the sidelines, it is another to count. I will try my best to do what I am there for. No agitation, no bribes“, says Nedyalka Spasova.

In Haskovo, part of the commission's work is related to checking the lists submitted by parties and coalitions. The chairwoman of the Haskovo Regional Electoral Commission Ina Georgieva explained that the same persons sometimes appear in the proposals of different formations.

Appeals stop 206 commissions in Yambol

“Parties and coalitions submit some lists of persons, which are then duplicated in others. When there is such duplication, we contact each party and coalition so that we can clarify whether it is a technical error and which party's quota this person will be from“, Ina Georgieva pointed out.

In Yambol, complaints from two parties have stopped the formation of all 206 sectional commissions. The Deputy Chairperson of the REC-Yambol Ani Kaneva specified that the commission's decision is being challenged before the Central Election Commission, and its decision can be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court.

„The deadline for appointing sectional commissions is October 9, i.e. "they need to make these decisions quickly," said Ani Kaneva.

The Central Election Commission has determined that if a regional election commission does not appoint the members by October 9, the documentation must be immediately sent to the CEC, which will appoint the commissions by October 10.

Training has not yet begun

It is still unclear when the training of the members of the section commissions will begin. Elena Popova, who has been involved in the election process for years, identified unprepared chairmen, secretaries and members as one of the most serious problems.

“The most serious problem is unprepared people who participate as members, chairmen or secretaries of committees“, commented Elena Popova.

Voting will be done by machines in the elections, and paper ballots will be used in the sections with under 300 voters.

Sources: bTV