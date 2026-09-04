Before the government determines the amount of the minimum wage (MW) for 2027, the decision of the Constitutional Court must be awaited - this is what the President of the CITUB Plamen Dimitrov called for.

Deputies and the Ombudsman have taken the matter to court over the 2026 budget, whose transitional provisions have frozen a text in the Labor Code formula, according to which the minimum wage is 50 percent of the average:



"Moreover, we have a legal conflict. Currently, there is a legal text 244 para. 2, which is frozen for 2026. It is not frozen for 2027, nor is it "deprecated". What it is - I don't know. Until we see whether the Constitutional Court will restore the old text, setting the minimum wage at 692 euros for 2027, we cannot accept any other number than that. And we even appealed in writing to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance to simply wait for the decision of the Constitutional Court before announcing any actions," said Plamen Dimitrov.



Instructions sent by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev in connection with the preparation of the 2027 budget set a minimum wage of 660 euros for next year, which the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions does not accept.