Iliana Yotova: The conflict in Ukraine has no military solution

The conflict in Ukraine has no military solution and must end as soon as possible, and this is the responsibility of every country in the European Union. Diplomacy and negotiations are needed. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who is visiting our country. “There are very few politicians in the European Union who talk about peace as you and the Bulgarian Prime Minister“, Fico said in turn.

The Head of State welcomed the Slovak Prime Minister in the Coat of Arms Hall of the “Dondukov“ 2. The two held a "one-on-one" meeting, after which talks between the Bulgarian and Slovak delegations took place.

Iliyana Yotova highlighted the excellent development of relations between Bulgaria and Slovakia in all areas of cooperation, as well as the good interaction of the two countries within the European Union.

The Bulgarian head of state and the Slovak prime minister also discussed the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework. It was emphasized during the conversation that Bulgaria and Slovakia share common positions regarding the cohesion and Common Agricultural Policy. According to President Yotova, during the negotiations on the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework, it is necessary to intensify cooperation within the "Friends of Cohesion" group. “The desire of the European institutions to vote on it sooner, without clearing up problematic aspects of it, creates risks for the competitiveness of some countries“, she added.

Iliyana Yotova and Robert Fico also discussed the enlargement of the European Union. They were categorical that the accession process must be according to the rules and based on the achieved merits of the candidate countries for membership. “You know that we have certain problems with the Republic of North Macedonia and its membership in the EU. We are looking for your support for Skopje to follow the European accession policy. For 4 years, we have not seen progress in the implementation of the commitments undertaken by North Macedonia in 2022“, the president emphasized.

The president highlighted the Slovak side's concern for the Bulgarian community, its cultural and educational institutions. This is extremely important for us, Yotova pointed out, adding that the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Bulgarian Secondary School “Hristo Botev” in Bratislava is coming up soon. In connection with cooperation in the field of education, she also highlighted the Bulgarian language lecturers at leading universities in Slovakia.