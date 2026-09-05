Three new judges with official nominations for members of the SJC

The campaign to renew the personnel body of the judiciary includes prominent magistrates with many years of professional experience. According to the official announcement from the SJC press center, published on their official website (vss.justice.bg), the nominees are Judge Krasimir Mazgalov from the Sofia City Court, Judge Vladimir Valkov from the Court of Appeal – Sofia, as well as Judge Vessela Evstatieva, who holds the position of Deputy President of the District Court – Plovdiv.

The proposals for the new candidates for the SJC from the judges' quota come from their colleagues from different levels in the judicial system. The magistrates behind their elevation point out that all three possess the necessary high professionalism, dialogicity and administrative experience to address the personnel challenges facing the council.

In connection with the expiring deadlines and the increased interest in the procedure, the registry of the Supreme Judicial Council will work overtime during the weekends of September 5, 6 and 7, 2026. The schedule and full documents of the candidates admitted to the election of members of the SJC are available in real time on the Unified Portal for e-Justice, as reported by the Bulgarian National Television (bntnews.bg).

The deadline for submitting new proposals for the nomination of candidates for elective members of the SJC from the judges' quota expires tomorrow, September 6, 2026, and for the quota of prosecutors and investigators - on Monday, September 7, 2026.