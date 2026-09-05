Outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Smolichano

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has identified a new primary outbreak of smallpox on sheep and goats in Kyustendil village Smolichano, Nevestino municipality. The infection was detected in a livestock facility where 21 small ruminants are kept. The owners promptly reported the disease to the veterinary authorities after the first clinical signs of the disease appeared, and the owners fully cooperated with the inspection teams (source: btvnovinite.bg).

In order to limit the spread of the dangerous infection, a 5-kilometer protection zone. It covers the villages of Smolichano, Stradalovo, Pelatikovo, Dlakhchevo-Sablyar and Vaksevo in the municipality of Nevestino (source: taralej.bg).

In addition, a large-scale 20-kilometer surveillance zone, which includes a number of settlements in the municipalities of Kyustendil, Nevestino, Boboshevo, Kocherinovo and Bobov Dol, as well as three villages in the municipality of Blagoevgrad (source: infomreja.bg).

The following extraordinary restrictive measures are being introduced in all settlements in both zones:

Sheep confinement: Mandatory confinement and rearing of all sheep and goats on farms.

Mandatory confinement and rearing of all sheep and goats on farms. Movement ban: All markets, exhibitions and transport of small ruminants are suspended, except for those intended for immediate slaughter after authorization.

All markets, exhibitions and transport of small ruminants are suspended, except for those intended for immediate slaughter after authorization. Census and control: A census of animals and an urgent update of data in the Integrated Information System “VetIS“ are due, accompanied by constant veterinary control (source: 24chasa.bg).

Experts remind that the disease is not dangerous for humans, but it causes enormous economic damage to farmers. The owners of the affected animals, which are subject to humane killing, will be compensated in accordance with the Veterinary Medical Activity Act