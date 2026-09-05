Rumen Milanov: The oligarchic model is difficult to destroy

The dismantling of the oligarchic model in Bulgaria is a deep and complex process that cannot be implemented quickly and easily. This was stated by the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Gen. Rumen Milanov on the air of the show „Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS. According to him, the economic power behind this model still has serious power, since many of the companies associated with it continue to function actively.

„This is a process that has been building for 15-20 years. Dealing with it is a matter of systematic work within several years“, pointed out Gen. Milanov. As a concrete measure in this direction, he highlighted the public register of compromised contractors being prepared by the government.

The upcoming judicial reform and political will

Regarding the key issue for the country judicial reform, Rumen Milanov emphasized that its vote will be a litmus test for the political forces in parliament. According to him, the upcoming consideration of the candidacies will show the real attitude of each MP towards the change. “The track is open for all who want this change, because it is imperative“, the MP was categorical.

Commenting on the topic of the upcoming elections and the announced candidacies, Milanov stated that the names of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev do not pose a threat to the voters of “Progressive Bulgaria“. He added that at the moment the official candidates are too few to draw large-scale political conclusions. The MP gave a high assessment of the work of Rumen Radev and Iliyana Yotova, noting that Yotova has already demonstrated her own style and possesses the necessary qualities to unify the nation.

Security, SANS and coordination between services

The television report also touched on hot topics in the security sector. Regarding the right to DANS to destroy documents, the general explained that if a document was created by the service itself and no longer performs its functions, they have the legal right to remove it.

Regarding the scandalous case with a silencer in the capital's "Dragalevtsi" neighborhood, Milanov admitted to the existence of a serious flaw in the organization. "There is insufficient coordination between the individual services and operational efficiency," he commented, but at the same time expressed support for Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, stating that he does his job with desire and will.