Changes for trams 20 and 23 due to repairs in Sofia

A temporary traffic organization is being introduced in Sofia due to repairs to the tram track on lines 20 and 23. The changes are in effect on September 26 and 27, the press center of the Sofia Municipality announced.

Tram line 20 will operate on a route from the metro station “Opalchenska“ to the turnoff at „Geo Milev“.

Temporary bus will replace line 23

A temporary two-way bus line will be opened to serve the route of tram line No. 23. It will start and end at the „Zh.k. Druzhba 1“ stop, which is located in the trolleybus turnoff on „Amsterdam“ ul.

The buses will pass along „Amsterdam“ ul., „Dimitar Peshev“ ul., „Iskarsko Shose“ ul., „Asen Yordanov“ ul. and „Shipchenski Prohod“ ul., then they will continue along „Ivan Dimitrov – Kuklata“ to the „Geo Milev“ bus station.

A stop „Razkolna za aerodrom“ will be opened for the temporary line on „Assen Yordanov“ Blvd. It will be located 50 meters after „Christopher Columbus“ Blvd. in the direction of „Geo Milev“ bus station.

Restoration of tram 20 after 18:00

After 18:00 on September 26 and 27, the temporary bus line No. 20TM will be closed, and the movement of tram line No. 20 will be restored, the Sofia Municipality indicated.

Separate temporary organization of traffic on „Vladimir Vazov“ Blvd. is in effect from September 25 to October 7.

Sources: BTA