Road conditions: repairs, traffic and accidents in our country

The movement on the main roads in the country is passable, but drivers must take into account numerous repair sections, temporary organization and restrictions for heavy trucks. According to the latest information from the RIA, the weather will be cloudy, with precipitation in parts of the country, and in the mountains the rain will turn into snow in places above 2000 meters.

„Drivers should drive with increased caution and reasonable speed“, warns the RIA for sections with temporary organization and repair activities.

Repairs on highways and main roads

On the AM „Trakia“ Restrictions of up to 100 km/h have been introduced in sections near Sofia, Pazardzhik and Stara Zagora due to marking and preventive maintenance. At Muhovo, traffic in the direction of Burgas is carried out with increased caution due to the safety of the section in the emergency lane.

On the “Hemus“ motorway in the direction of Varna there is a restriction of up to 90 km/h, and trucks over 12 tons can only drive in the emergency lane in the section from km 1+240 to km 8+500. The temporary organization at the “Topli Dol“ tunnel also continues.

On the “Maritsa“ motorway, traffic to the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint is in one lane in two sections due to the repair of expansion joints on a bridge structure and an agricultural underpass. The speed limit there is 50 km/h. The work is planned to continue until the end of September.

There are restrictions on the I-1 road in the Botevgrad region due to major repairs, an emergency condition of an anchor wall and ongoing construction of the new route. A detour has been set for part of the traffic via the “Hemus“ motorway. In the direction of Sofia - Kulata, reverse traffic has been introduced with two lanes towards Kulata and one towards Sofia until the afternoon.

Traffic on the borders

There is intensive traffic of trucks on the exit to Turkey through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ border checkpoints. According to the latest report from the “Border Police“, quoted by BTA, traffic at the checkpoints with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal. The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich are temporarily out of service due to the low level of the Danube.

The Mountains and Recent Incidents

Cloudy weather, rain, and snow above 2000 meters are expected in the mountains. Moderate and temporarily strong winds will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 12°, and at 2000 meters – around 4°. The conditions require appropriate equipment and increased attention on high routes.

In 13 serious accidents over the past 24 hours, one person has died and 13 have been injured, the Ministry of Interior announced. Two serious and 28 minor accidents have been registered in Sofia, in which two people have been injured. Since the beginning of the year, 345 people have died in accidents, and 13 have been injured – 6245.

The fire department responded to 153 reports of accidents and extinguished 119 fires. Twenty of them caused direct material damage, and two people were injured in the fires. The teams also carried out 26 rescue and relief operations, including five accidents.

Sources: BTA, Dir.bg, Darik