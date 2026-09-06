Bulgaria marks 141 years since the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria with Eastern Rumelia. Politicians sent congratulations on the occasion of the holiday.

„When they are united, Bulgarians can change history and forge their own destiny", wrote Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Facebook.

„Dear compatriots,

On September 6, Bulgaria celebrates its Unification and the example of a generation of statesmen who put aside their political differences in the name of the freedom and independence of the Fatherland.

In the historic year of 1885, Bulgaria steadfastly rejected the Berlin Dictatorship and swept away the borders that divided our people.

When they are united, Bulgarians can change history and forge their own destiny.

Happy holiday!", wrote Rumen Radev.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev also congratulated the holiday on social networks.

„This day is an example that unification behind a national goal makes our people invincible on the path to achieving it.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is located on „6-i septembri” street and I have an occasion every day to recall this feat of our nation.

I believe that there is something symbolic in the place where the Ministry of Internal Affairs is today. Because without justice there can be no unification!", wrote Demerdzhiev.

GERB leader Boyko Borisov congratulated on social networks.

„Great goals require courage, responsibility and unity. There will always be differences, but the national interest must be above them. We owe this to the generations before us and to those who will come after us.

Happy Unification Day!", Borisov wrote.

„Happy September 6 - Unification Day, on which we celebrate 141 years since the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia. A holiday that reminds us that strength, faith, united efforts and putting the national interest above all are always crowned with success. Let us today, honoring those who had the courage to stand up for Bulgarian unification, continue to work for a strong and dignified Bulgaria”, wrote the leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski.

The co-chairman of „Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev reminds us that on September 6, 1885, “Bulgaria did not wait for permission”

“Unification is the moment when Bulgaria does not wait for permission. On September 6, 1885, the Bulgarians themselves made a decision for their country and took the risk to defend it.

Russia did not support the accomplished Unification. In response, it recalled the Minister of War and the Russian officers from the Bulgarian army. Our young army was left without a large part of its senior command staff at one of the most critical moments. But Bulgaria did not back down.

Two months later, Bulgarian soldiers and officers defended their country in the Serbo-Bulgarian War and proved that freedom is not a gift if you have the will to defend it. The victory strengthened the Unification and the authority of Bulgaria in Europe. This is the big lesson of September 6: national interest is not defended by humiliation.

Today, Bulgaria is part of the EU and NATO. We have allies, a voice, and a place where decisions about the future of Europe are made. That is why the humiliation of the current government before Russia is so humiliating. Independence does not mean standing between your allies and the Kremlin. It means knowing what Bulgaria's interest is, making decisions in its name, and having the courage to defend them.

Our interest is in a strong Europe, in true partnerships, and in a Bulgaria with self-confidence that does not wait for permission to defend its future. Unification succeeds because Bulgarians decide what they want for Bulgaria and have the courage to defend it.

And it is so today. Bulgaria is no one's hostage. Our future depends on the decisions we make and the courage to defend them. Our future is European. Happy Unification Day!", Mirchev wrote.

The leader of „Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov posted a video on Facebook.

„Bulgaria tomorrow - this is us, the Bulgarians, today.

Let us be worthy of those who carried out the Unification in 1885. Let us preserve unity, our national dignity and the aspiration for a free, strong and independent Bulgaria.

Happy September 6, Bulgarians! Happy Unification Day,", Kostadinov wrote.