Criticism of the methodology used to calculate the "fair value" of food

Dispute over the methodology for calculating the so-called "fair value" of food. The chairman of the Management Board of the Union of Poultry Farmers in Bulgaria, Ivaylo Galabov, and the former chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission, Dimitar Margaritov, commented on the topic on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria".

According to Galabov, it is difficult to put different goods under one denominator, since there are significant differences between them. "On the stands of retail chains we see different eggs and accordingly there are differences in prices. However, there is no such difference in the methodology for the “fair value“, he pointed out.

Dimitar Margaritov welcomed the idea that the institutions present the methodology for public discussion, but noted that there are already reactions and criticisms of the proposed model. According to him, an attempt was made to use practice from France when developing it. However, the French model is mainly applied for administrative needs, and not in the way it is proposed to be used in Bulgaria.

Ivaylo Galabov stated that the manufacturers are against the methodology in its current form because of inaccuracies. He expressed an expectation that the defects in it will be eliminated.

Margaritov explained that in case of violations, the Consumer Protection Commission can carry out inspections and impose sanctions.

According to Galabov, the main problem remains related to competition in the market. He pointed out that the manufacturers want a larger part of the value of the production to remain with them, while the traders do not agree with this. “Producers are in a more unpleasant position because retail trade in Bulgaria is not sufficiently competitive. It could be much stronger“, commented Galabov.

“It is important to produce more Bulgarian traditional foods. This would be cheaper, better quality and healthier“, said the chairman of the Poultry Farmers' Union.

According to Dimitar Margaritov, the state can also play a role in achieving this goal by supporting Bulgarian producers and creating conditions for a more competitive market.