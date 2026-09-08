"Nominating a GERB candidate would split the right-wing vote, so I think it is the right decision not to nominate a presidential candidate". This was commented on by the candidate for vice-president Georgi Kandev to the Bulgarian National Radio. He commented on the final decision of Boyko Borisov's party, announced earlier today.

"The executive committee of GERB has made this decision, which may have been dictated by a thorough and correct analysis that they have made of the party structures," Kandev pointed out.

He also stated to the public radio that he and Andrey Gyurov will seek support from people who want a united, dignified and modern Bulgaria. "This includes voters of the GERB party. ... We are presenting an Initiative Committee as citizens and with broad support from civil society. The parties also have members, they are citizens and have their own opinions. That is why we are counting on all free people who want change and balance," added Kandev.

The Initiative Committee will be established on September 10.

Former Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev pointed out that he has served the law for nearly 30 years and that is why he is convinced that security and internal order policy is of utmost importance for every country.

"Now, as Mr. Gyurov's vice president, I will again be equidistant from all parties and will be able to continue serving the homeland. I think that's what any honest employee of the Ministry of Interior would think," he pointed out.

According to him, there were several appointments in the system that were made behind his back and with which he did not agree.

"The freedom of action that I had under the caretaker government was taken away from me, and that's why I left the Ministry of Interior," he explained and emphasized that he had no conflict with Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

"Yes, I also had personal projects that I had to complete - mostly family and personal. I don't think I lied to anyone," Kandev commented.

According to him, however, "the enthusiasm" that existed during the caretaker government, when he was the chief secretary, has already died down in the Ministry of Interior.