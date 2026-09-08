Now officially: Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov enter the battle for president and vice president

The “Morals, Unity, Honor“ Party (MECH) submitted documents to the CEC for participation in the elections for president and vice president on October 25, BTA reports.

5,000 signatures have been collected from the party structures, we have not changed, the main motive that leads us in politics is the truth, the candidate for head of state and leader of MECH Radostin Vassilev told journalists. According to him, the voice of the people must be increasingly heard by the presidential institution. MECH cannot fail to nominate a candidate, we are coming out together with Krasimir Manov, whom I personally invited as a candidate for vice president, Vassilev added. We do not hide behind initiative committees, politics is a responsibility to the people with all the risks that this entails, he said. We are sure that a very serious change is needed in the presidency, it should not become an extension of the executive branch, MECH believes.

According to the presidential candidate, the main issue should be people's access to the fundamental rights of the executive branch, related to referendums. People should have easy access to local and national referendums, he believes. A president must fulfill his powers, which are also related to national security, the MECH leader also emphasized.

The party also believes that the time has come in Bulgaria to start a conversation about changing the powers of the head of state, who should be given the right to legislative initiative.

When asked why Kiril Veselinski left the party, the MECH leader replied that the motives were personal and he could not disclose them.