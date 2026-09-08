The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria warns of pressure and threats related to the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council

Members of the Management Board of the Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria (APB) have received information about pressure on prosecutors and administrative managers in connection with the upcoming election for the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The allegations are about threats of future disciplinary and personnel actions, removal, media attacks and “compromising“ in the event of refusal of support, as well as about promises of appointments, promotions and management positions in exchange for support. For demonstrative confidence that the election is “secure”, and after it there will be an opportunity to deal with those who disagree.



This is stated in a position of the Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria, sent to the media. Here is more from the position:

Also worrying are the suggestions of support from ministers, political forces, institutions and media circles, as well as the use of foreign names and informal meetings to create a sense of influence and a previously guaranteed result.

Professional organizations should be an expression of free association and protection of professional principles, and not a means of giving apparent independence to a personal election campaign, nor a screen for practices that the same individuals declare themselves against only in words. Independence is not declared by name, registration or declaration. It is proven by behavior.

The rules for the election require a free and informed expression of will, equality and fairness of the process and do not allow negative campaigning.

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria will not campaign against anyone. But it will not remain silent when colleagues fear the consequences of their free choice.

We call on every prosecutor who is under pressure in connection with the election to file a report with the competent authorities. The APB will stand behind every colleague who conscientiously defends the freedom of his or her choice and the legality.

No candidate for the Supreme Judicial Council can turn the future government into an argument for support or a threat to those who disagree.

The Supreme Judicial Council must be elected with trust. Not with fear.