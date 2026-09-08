Boryana Dimitrova: In recent days, it has become clear that the two wings in GERB really exist

Not all the names in the initiative committees that support the presidential candidate pairs are known yet.

Sociologist Boryana Dimitrova commented to BNT that initiative committees often seem rather formal - they supposedly nominate the candidates, but in reality the candidates themselves choose them. “It is not the initiative committees that are leading“, she said in the studio of “The Day Begins”, quoted by novini.bg.

Political scientist Assoc. Prof. Dimitar Ganev also commented that the initiative committees are part of the election campaign. According to him, the presidential elections are specific, with the candidate-presidential pair being of particular importance.

Dimitrova commented on what is happening in GERB. “Until two or three weeks ago, we commented that there are two wings in GERB, and in recent days it has become clear that they really exist”, she pointed out. “One wing is related to the government and sees the possibilities for serious damage that the party could suffer when it goes to the polls in October. The other is structured mainly around people in places who think in the future. For them, mobilizing voters is key," she said.

According to her, GERB is facing a difficult road ahead of the presidential elections.

Boryana Dimitrova commented on the two main presidential candidate pairs expected to participate in the elections in October 2026 - Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev. According to her, Gyurov's campaign is a bit too much for older voters, but at the same time it is attractive to the young audience.