The media should spread facts, not manipulations by parties that lost the elections and are looking for a way to return to the sphere of public attention. All ministers continue to work on the implementation of our program and the reforms that we have already started - don't expect reshuffles. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who opened the production of the high-tech plant of "ZS Europe" in the village of Radinovo, a FOCUS reporter reported.

The Prime Minister also commented on the news that came earlier from the GERB headquarters that the party, for the first time in its 20-year history, will not register for elections and will not nominate candidates for the upcoming presidential elections.

"I don't want to interfere in GERB's kitchen. This is their decision, but you know how GERB years ago had candidates for absolutely everything - for local government, government, president, and won these elections. Apparently times have changed", commented Radev.

The Prime Minister participated in the official opening of the production of the high-tech plant of "ZS EUROPE", a new project of Shanghai Unison Aluminum Products. The Shanghai Unison Aluminum Products project is creating high-tech production of aluminum components in Bulgaria, intended for leading global automobile manufacturers. The expansion is a natural continuation of the successfully implemented first stage and is indicative of the sustainable development of the company and the investor's trust in Bulgaria.

"Today's event is evidence of the growing trust in Bulgaria, in the policies of the Bulgarian government, in political stability and predictability and all the measures we are taking to encourage foreign investments," commented the Prime Minister.