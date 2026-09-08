Prof. Vuchkov: The most radical reform should be in the Ministry of Interior

My requests sound relatively convincing. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by former Minister of Interior Prof. Veselin Vuchkov in connection with today's statement by Prime Minister Rumen Radev that there will be "deep" reforms in the security services.

I welcome any idea for reform, especially in the field of state security. This is an area that I periodically criticize, added Prof. Vuchkov.

The ministry that needs the most radical reforms is the Ministry of Interior, said the former minister.

It is important for the State Security Agency to outline its profile - what exactly this agency does. Before 20, it included many things that should not be the same thing. It is very important that this agency finds its place in the architecture of national security, not to produce scandals and not to have political influence in it, pointed out Prof. Veselin Vuchkov.

He also commented on the action of the National Security Agency and the Ministry of Interior carried out an action in the Sofia neighborhood of "Dragalevtsi" in a property around a restaurant, unofficially associated with Hristoforos Amanatidis – Taki and Razmig Chakaryan – Ami. Then the National Security Agency announced that a powerful GPS jammer was found during the action, and later the prosecutor's office denied this information.

Regarding the case in "Dragalevtsi", no hypothesis should be ruled out, including a leak of information. The point is that from now on there should be professional capacity, that the National Security Agency, the Ministry of Interior and the Constitutional Court should interact a little more operatively in such situations and that convictions should be reached, emphasized Prof. Vuchkov.

The personnel potential of the Ministry of Interior should become more literate so that citizens see a service, not repression against themselves. Police officers should be in better sports shape and have a more representative appearance. This depends solely on the professional and political leadership of the ministry, noted the former Minister of Interior.

In connection with the election of members of the new Supreme Judicial Council, he said: "I hope that the parliament will approach it responsibly because this is no less important than the presidential vote. The election certainly affects life. The Supreme Judicial Council selects the people who decide legal cases. It is very important that there is no political influence on these people, because this is detrimental. If people who have defended their independence over the years are not elected, no reform can be carried out.