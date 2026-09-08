Prime Minister Radev: Bulgarians want peace. We have no place and no time for experiments in the presidency

With Iliana Yotova, we were side by side in the presidential institution for nine years. She has the knowledge, experience, sense of responsibility and statesmanship that the post of head of state requires.

This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, after the Initiative Committee for the nomination of Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev for president and vice president was established.

"Normalization processes are underway in Bulgaria. Bulgarians want peace, law and perspective. We have no place and no time for experiments. The presidency must be in safe hands. I wish Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev success," Radev added.