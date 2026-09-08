Weather on September 9: Sun and up to 33 degrees

Summer temperatures in early autumn and isolated showers in the west

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather, with daytime temperatures continuing to rise slightly. According to the official forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), published on the website (meteo.bg), the maximum temperatures in the country will reach between 28° and 33°, and in the capital Sofia thermometers will read around 30°.

Cloud dynamics and precipitation

The morning hours will begin with temporary low cloudiness in separate eastern regions of the country, which will quickly dissipate. After lunch, under the influence of daytime warming, over the mountain ranges in Western Bulgaria will develop cumulus clouds. The regional meteorological sections, quoted by Radio Bulgaria (bnrnews.bg), inform that in the extreme northwestern and western regions in the evening it is possible that cloudiness will increase and in isolated places it will rain and thunder.

Wind and conditions on the Black Sea coast

Wind: In most of the country, a light wind will blow from the east-southeast, which in the eastern regions will be moderate.

In most of the country, a light wind will blow from the east-southeast, which in the eastern regions will be moderate. On the Black Sea Coast: Pleasant and mostly clear weather is expected, with the typical cool breeze developing along the coast in the afternoon. According to regional media (dobrudjabg.com), maximum temperatures in Northeastern Bulgaria (for example in the Dobrich region) will be around 25°, while along the southern coast they will reach 27° – 28°.

The air pressure will gradually begin to drop during the day, but will remain close to the average for September. The forecast shows that the dry and hot weather will persist in the coming days, providing perfect conditions for tourism in the mountains and by the sea.