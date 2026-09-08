The Prime Minister presented a Class "A" Investment Certificate to the company "Advanced Medical Care"

Prime Minister Rumen Radev presented a Class "A" Investment Certificate to the company "Advanced Medical Care". The event took place in the "Thrace Economic Zone" near Plovdiv, where the first sod of the company's new enterprise was also laid.

It is a real pleasure for me to present this investment certificate to an innovative Bulgarian company. This is a strong sign that Bulgarian entrepreneurs are beginning to believe in the consistency of the policies of the Bulgarian government, said the Prime Minister. Rumen Radev emphasized that among the main priorities of the cabinet is the creation of a predictable and favorable environment for investments with a focus on Bulgarian business. The Prime Minister pointed out that the development of high-tech production, innovation and e-healthcare are among the strategic directions for the government.

In his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the contribution of young Bulgarian specialists who, after training and professional experience abroad, choose to return to Bulgaria and invest their knowledge, skills and capital in the development of the country. “Here you see young people with capacity, who studied abroad, who have returned to Bulgaria and are investing here not only money, but also knowledge and skills. This is the way in Bulgaria to build enterprises that produce high-tech products in the name of society“, he emphasized.

Minister of Health Katya Ivkova also welcomed the investor's decision to develop production facilities for medical consumables and saline solutions in Bulgaria. “Saline solutions and consumables related to their application are vital for every medical facility. Recently, we have been observing an outflow from the distribution of such products on the Bulgarian market. That is why the construction of national production capacities is an important step to strengthen national security and the sustainability of the healthcare system“, said the minister. According to her, the investment is important not only for Bulgaria, but also for the country's competitiveness within the European Union. The shortage and outflow from the saline solution market are also observed in other member states, which creates opportunities for Bulgarian production to meet the growing demand in the region.

The investment project of “Advanced Medical Care“ envisages the construction of a new enterprise for the production of saline solution and medical consumables - vacuum monovets for blood collection, transport and blood testing. The project has a declared investment amount of 7 million euros and envisages the creation of 35 new jobs. The enterprise will be built on its own land with an area of 18,707 sq. m., and in the first stage, the construction of an administrative building and a production hall with an area of 5,200 sq. m. is planned. It will be equipped with automated and robotic filling and packaging lines, as well as closed systems for water distillation and mixing of medicinal products.