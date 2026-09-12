Road conditions at 8:00: Repairs, traffic and a summary from the Ministry of Interior

Road conditions in our country: Repairs, traffic and a summary from the Ministry of Interior

The republican road network in Bulgaria is fully passable as of 07:55 on September 12, 2026. However, drivers should drive with increased caution due to temporary restrictions, active repairs and increased control on key routes [fakti.bg].

API: Repairs and key restrictions in the country

The road surfaces in most of the country are dry. Today, serious changes are being introduced in Sofia due to the large-scale sports event “Live Actively!“ [topnovini.com]. From 19:00 to 22:00, main streets around the National Palace of Culture and Blvd. „Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi“ will be closed, which will completely change the routes of a number of city lines [24chasa.bg].

On the main highways „Trakia“, „Hemus“ and „Struma“ traffic is carried out in accordance with permanent road signs and temporary organizations for repair activities and drainage [dnes.dir.bg]. Drivers are urged not to use emergency lanes and to keep a distance [haskovo.net].

Traffic at the borders

Passing through border checkpoints (BCPs) this morning is carried out at normal rates for a Saturday [focus-news.net]. There are no reported traffic jams on the borders with Greece, Turkey, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania, but heavy traffic is expected later in the day [focus-news.net].

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

From The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) reports that the conditions for mountain tourism throughout the country are very good and calm [darik.bg]. In the morning the weather is clear and calm, with temperatures between 11 and 18 degrees [24chasa.bg]. Tourists are advised to undertake hikes only along marked routes and to monitor the forecast for possible afternoon cloudiness in the western massifs [dnes.bg].

Black statistics of the Ministry of Interior: Disasters and fires for the day

The summaries from The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection (GDPBZN) for the past 24 hours indicate a dynamic and difficult situation in the country: