The first stage of the reconstruction of the tram track along Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. has been completed. 72-hour tests were carried out with tram traffic along the renovated section of the separate route between Opalchenska St. and Hristo Botev Blvd.

The reconstructed section is 507 m long and is part of the project for the complete renovation of 1.2 km of tram track along the boulevard, which began in early June.

“I am pleased with the good pace at which the project is progressing. We acted with full mobilization in order to restore at least part of the public transport movement before the start of the school year and the more active season”, said the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev.

“The project is being implemented on schedule. Our goal is to gradually renew 1.2 km of tram route and ensure more reliable, safe and comfortable movement“, also indicated the deputy mayor for public works Nikola Lyutov.

The underground infrastructure in the section has been completely replaced and the drainage system has been reconstructed. The contact cable network has been renewed and new street lighting has been built. Tram stops have also been renovated, ensuring an accessible environment for people with reduced mobility.

The completion of this stage will allow, from Monday, September 14, to partially restore tram traffic in the area of the Fifth City Hospital and 7th DCC.

A new temporary traffic organization is being introduced from September 14. The routes of tram lines No. 3, No. 4, No. 6 and No. 7 and bus lines No. 78, No. 213, No. 305 and No. 404 are being partially changed. The routes of tram lines No. 12 and No. 27 are being restored and a temporary bus line No. A3TM is being opened.

The implementation of the project continues with the next stage, which covers the intersection of Blvd. „Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ and Blvd. „Hristo Botev“. There, a complete reconstruction of the track and automation of the tram switches will be carried out. A new contact cable network and street lighting will be built, as well as the possibility of servicing the routes for telecommunication connectivity of the residential area and the station complex will be ensured.

The project includes a complete reconstruction of 1.2 km of tram track along Blvd. „Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ from Str. „Opalchenska“ to Str. „Kozloduy“. With its implementation, one of the oldest tram routes in Sofia, built 50 years ago, will be renovated.