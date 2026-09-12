Demerdzhiev: We will check all ammunition warehouses in the country

"Every ammunition warehouse on the territory of the country will be inspected", announced to journalists in the village of Tsareva Livada, the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, who is on site in connection with last night's explosions in the military warehouses of "EMKO" near the Dryanovo village of Gorni Varpishta. The relevant instructions will be given, he added, quoted by bTV.

The government, the state and all services will take measures, because there is a neglect of the conditions under which explosives and ammunition are stored, there is also a neglect of the method of security, Demerdzhiev said and added that this is the second incident at "EMKO", but there have been other incidents in the past.

He stressed that this activity is a sufficient source of danger to neglect any measures. In his words, since the owners of such sites cannot do the necessary and it is obvious that violations are being committed, the state will do the necessary.

Every possibility of this ignition will be checked, as is being checked in the previous case in the village of Belitsa, the Minister of Internal Affairs also said. We do not rule out external interference, but when you have neglected the conditions under which you store such dangerous substances and when you have neglected the way in which you protect them, when many of those working with explosives allow violations of protocols, then one does not exclude the other, he commented. Demerdzhiev stressed that companies are obliged to do everything as responsibly as possible, and if there is external interference, it is the duty of the institutions to establish this and collect the necessary evidence.

When asked whether there will be changes in the legislation in relation to this activity, Ivan Demerdzhiev replied that during the inspections, if gaps in the current regime are identified, they will be eliminated.

Everything that is stored in the warehouse in Gorni Vrpishta was identified yesterday by employees on site, Demerdzhiev pointed out. He noted that inspections of these warehouses were carried out very recently, including after the previous incident in the village of Belitsa.

We are currently talking about a comprehensive inspection of all possible parameters regarding the method of storing this production and raw materials for its production, the minister commented. Ivan Demerdzhiev added that a very precise inspection is necessary in terms of security, because obviously the level of security at these sites must be raised everywhere - not because of the situation in Bulgaria, but because of the situation in the entire region.

He pointed out that all responsible institutions are at the scene of the incident and are working in full synchrony. According to him, there are local single fires after the explosions in the warehouses near Gorni Vrpishta, which are not spreading.