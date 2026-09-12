Traffic around Terminal 2 to change from September 15

Two changes in the organization of traffic around Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport come into effect from September 15.

They are related to the preparation for the construction of the new Terminal 3 and affect both drivers and travelers by public transport, reports from "Vasil Levski" Airport - Sofia, BNT reported.

From September 15, traffic on "Maria Atanasova" Str. will be in the opposite direction. Entry will be only from "Prodan Tarakchiev" Str. and it will not be possible to enter from Blvd. „Bruxelles“.

There will also be a change for those traveling by bus lines 84 and N4.

The stop for getting off at the entrance and exit of the metro at Terminal 2 will not be used. Passengers will be dropped off and picked up at a common stop at the taxi stand.

Drivers and passengers using Terminal 2 should anticipate the changes when planning their trip. They are part of the preparation for the upcoming construction of the new Terminal 3, the airport says.