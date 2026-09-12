Bas-relief of Vasil Levski was unveiled in Jakarta

A bas-relief of Vasil Levski was officially unveiled in Jakarta at a solemn ceremony that brought together representatives of the Bulgarian and Indonesian institutions, the diplomatic corps, the Bulgarian community, friends of Bulgaria and specially invited guests.

The initiative for the creation and installation of the bas-relief belongs to H.E. Tanya Dimitrova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Indonesia. The project was implemented with the idea of presenting to the Indonesian public the image and work of one of the most significant and unifying personalities in Bulgarian history – Vasil Levski, the Apostle of Freedom.

The bas-relief was officially inaugurated by Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry of the Republic of Bulgaria, who was a special guest at the ceremony.

The presence of the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister gave additional institutional significance to the event and emphasized the importance that Bulgaria attaches to both the preservation and promotion of its national historical heritage and the development of relations with the Republic of Indonesia.

The author of the bas-relief is the Bulgarian sculptor Nikolay Savov, who through his work recreates the image of the Apostle of Freedom and pays tribute to his personality, work and enduring historical legacy.

The installation of the bas-relief of Vasil Levski in Jakarta carries a strong symbolic message. With it, the image of one of the most recognizable symbols of Bulgaria finds its place in the capital of Indonesia – a person who embodies the aspiration for freedom, national dignity, justice, equality and responsibility towards the future.

Vasil Levski belongs to Bulgarian history, but the values to which he dedicated his life transcend national borders. His vision of a free society based on human dignity, equality and responsibility towards the community carries a universal message that remains relevant today.

It is precisely this universality that turns the image of the Apostle into a natural spiritual and cultural bridge between Bulgaria and Indonesia - two countries with their own history and national identity, united by the understanding of the importance of independence, national dignity, peace and the right of peoples to determine their own future.

The bas-relief is not only a memorial sign dedicated to a great figure from Bulgarian history. It is also a kind of message to future generations - that freedom and dignity are not a given, but values that are built and upheld through education, civic responsibility, integrity and respect between people and nations.

The project was implemented with the support of sponsors, including RAO – Trakia, as well as other donors, partners and friends of the initiative. Their involvement and support contributed to the realization of the idea of creating a lasting Bulgarian cultural and historical symbol in the Indonesian capital.

“It was particularly important for me that Vasil Levski also has his place in Jakarta. His image is a symbol not only of the Bulgarian struggle for freedom, but also of values that are universal – dignity, justice, responsibility and faith in the future. This bas-relief is our gift to Jakarta and to our Indonesian friends“, said H.E. Tanya Dimitrova.

The initiative is yet another testament to the role of cultural diplomacy as a means of bringing countries and societies closer together. History, art and the memory of individuals who have dedicated their lives to freedom and human dignity create a space for dialogue and mutual understanding beyond geographical borders.

The unveiling of the bas-relief is part of the consistent efforts of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Jakarta to promote Bulgarian history, culture and national heritage, as well as to deepen the cultural, humanitarian and friendly relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Indonesia.

Such initiatives contribute not only to the greater recognition of Bulgaria, but also to the presentation of our country through individuals and ideas that carry universal human values. They transform historical memory into a living part of contemporary international dialogue and create new opportunities for cultural and social cooperation.

With the installation of the bas-relief, Vasil Levski is now symbolically present in the heart of Indonesia - as a sign of Bulgarian historical memory and as a message from Bulgaria for freedom, dignity, justice and friendship between peoples.