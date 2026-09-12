The fire near Dryanovo has spread beyond the military warehouse

The fire that broke out in the ammunition warehouse of the arms company “EMKO“ near Dryanovo has spread beyond the boundaries of the base, reports BNR. At around 18:40 Bulgarian time, the situation became more complicated due to the strong wind in the area.

The fire front has passed the fences of the military site in the village of Gorni Varpishta and has entered a difficult-to-reach forest area, with teams from the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection on the ground. The incident began after a fire broke out in warehouse No. 12, followed by explosions, and there are currently no reports of injuries, as recalled by bTV News. The District Prosecutor's Office in Gabrovo is leading an investigation into the case, and from Fakti.bg inform about ordered full inspection of ammunition depots in the country.