Tsoncho Ganev: The President Must Be Corrective

The Deputy Chairman of the political party “Vazrazhdane“ Tsoncho Ganev is a guest on the show “Speak now” on BNT, where he made a detailed commentary on the most important domestic and international topics. On national television, he emphasized the key role of the head of state in governance, stating that despite the lack of executive power under the Constitution, the president can and should be the real corrective who offers alternative solutions to society.

Regarding the upcoming presidential elections in Bulgaria, Ganev revealed that “Vazrazhdane“ has made serious attempts to negotiate with other related political organizations and candidates – including “Doyran“ and Rosen Milenov – in order to nominate a strong joint candidacy. However, unification has not been achieved, as the remaining entities have preferred to act independently. Tsoncho Ganev announced that in the coming days the party will officially present its own presidential pair, which is determined on the basis of precise sociological surveys following all the rules of political science.

On the air of BNT The deputy chairman of “Vazrazhdane“ also commented on the international situation, defining the high election result of “Alternative for Germany“ as completely legal and expected. He quoted the co-chairman of the German party, according to whom Germany should stop sanctions against Russia and resume purchasing Russian gas. Ganev added that currently Bulgaria also continues to buy Russian natural gas, but through intermediaries, which makes energy more expensive and raises the prices of fuels and goods in our country.

At the end of the conversation, Tsoncho Ganev sharply criticized the presidential institution and, in particular, Vice President Iliana Yotova due to the pardon scandal of a prisoner who was carrying kilograms of drugs. According to him, in a normal democracy, such a mistake would lead to resignation.