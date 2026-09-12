Alexander Tomov: We will work with the government and the opposition

The leader of the party „Bulgarian Social Democracy - Euroleft“ Alexander Tomov officially announced his vision for the presidential institution and presented his candidate for vice president. This is the entrepreneur, IT specialist and chairman of the Varna structure of the party Sergey Indzhov. During the event held earlier today, September 12, 2026, Tomov was categorical that the two have the ambition to introduce a new model of governance in the country.

“We will be a president and vice president who work with the ruling party and the opposition“, Alexander Tomov told the media, quoted by bTV Novinite (https://btvnovinite.bg/bulgaria/aleksandar-tomov-shte-badem-prezident-i-viceprezident-koito-rabotjat-s-upravljavashtite-i-opozicijata.html). He stressed that the purpose of their appearance in the elections for “Dondukov“ 2 is the achievement of broad dialogue and stability in the state, while strengthening the legal power of the presidential power.

Ambitious economic innovations for Bulgaria

The presidential couple presented a detailed socio-economic program. Tomov described it as extremely ambitious and aimed at quickly lifting the country from the bottom of the European rankings. According to him, 20 years after Bulgaria's accession to the European Union, the country remains last in key indicators, which requires urgent measures to stimulate investment and accelerate economic growth.

The main highlights of the formation's election platform are:

Dialogue at the national level: Balance and joint work with both the ruling coalitions and the opposition forces.

Balance and joint work with both the ruling coalitions and the opposition forces. Support in the fight against corruption: Showing solidarity with actions against high-level corruption schemes, but with clear criticism of policies affecting inflation and stagnation in investments.

Showing solidarity with actions against high-level corruption schemes, but with clear criticism of policies affecting inflation and stagnation in investments. Introducing innovations: Vice-presidential candidate Sergey Indzhov emphasized the transfer of working models from real business and modern technologies to state administration. “Innovations are the emphasis we will rely on“, Indzhov said, adding that the institution will build on what has been achieved so far.

Presentation of the Expert Council is coming soon

As a next step in the campaign, Alexander Tomov announced that on September 22, a National Expert Council will be officially presented. It will include leading Bulgarian professors, business representatives, teachers and artists who stand behind the economic program of the “Euroleft“. The presidential candidate also made a direct appeal to the other participants in the elections not to avoid debates and to openly present their ideas to the public.