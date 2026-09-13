Krum Zarkov: Iliana Yotova has every reason to win the presidential elections

BSP leader Krum Zarkov expects Iliana Yotova to perform strongly in the upcoming presidential elections and defended the decision of the Socialists to support her candidacy.

According to Zarkov, Yotova has serious political advantages and enough experience to be a successful candidate for president. The BSP officially supported her candidacy, with the party presenting the decision as part of its aspiration to have a strong left-wing political representation.

Zarkov also emphasizes the nature of the upcoming campaign. According to him, the candidates should speak essentially about Bulgaria's problems, instead of the race turning into a contest of political images and media presence.

BSP is betting on Yotova

The Socialists see Yotova as a candidate around whom the left-wing electorate can be consolidated.

The BSP officially cites as arguments the long-standing relationship between the party and Yotova, as well as the assessment that she has a real chance of winning the vote.

The presidential elections will also be an important test for the BSP itself under the leadership of Zarkov. He headed the party in February, and the upcoming vote will show whether the Socialists manage to restore their political influence.

The presidential campaign

At the moment, the presidential race is already taking on clearer outlines. Among the main candidates is the pro-European couple Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev, while GERB chose not to nominate its own candidate.

It is GERB's decision that has been among the main topics in political analysis in recent days.

Against this backdrop, the BSP is striving to turn Yotova's candidacy into one of the central axes of the presidential campaign.

Zarkov insists that the elections be used for a serious conversation about the future of the country, and not turn into just a battle between political camps.

The presidential vote on October 25 is shaping up to be the first major test for the new political configuration in Bulgaria.