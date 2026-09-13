Georgi Peev: Part of the State Automobile Inspectorate and the Toll Administration are Transferring to the Ministry of I

A serious reorganization of the road safety system is imminent, as part of the inspectors of the State Automobile Inspectorate (SAI) and part of the functions of the Toll Administration will transfer to the Ministry of Interior. This was stated by the Minister of Transport Georgi Peev in “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“ on BNT.

According to him, the goal is not to create a new “megastructure“, but to clearly distribute responsibilities between institutions and collect information on road safety in one place. {"fallbackMarkdown":"(BNT News)","reference":{"matched_text":"","prefix":null,"start_idx":1207,"end_idx":1224,"safe_urls":["https://bnt news.bg/news/ministarat-na-transporta-nie-tryabva-da-upravlyavame-bezopasnostta-a-tya-se-upravlyava-kogato-ocenish-riskovete-1412176news.html"],"refs":[],"alt":"(BNT News)","prompt_text":null,"type":"grouped_webpages","status":"done","fallback_items":null,"error":null,"items":[{"title":"Transport Minister: We must manage safety, and it is managed when you assess the risks - Around the world and in our country - BNT News","url":"https://bntnews.bg/news/ministarat-na-transporta-nie-tryabva-da-upravlyavame-bezopasnostta-a-tya-se-upravlyava-kogato-ocenish-riskovete-1412176news.html","attribution":"BNT News","pub_date":null,"snippet":null,"thumbnail_url":"https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-1/rtYbLi5CUS9o 3LrIKGR9LQoKwNHoo-LLR7BR4HN9E-PD7SueRfoDjsLTByY8060UBnTyxmJd2ETgOzNJ2xA2oB8bRg7UAVMKA7sywWnKVRNh2dcOJTm4r5IGjj_vjvyy"attribution_segm" ents":null,"supporting_websites":[],"refs":[{"turn_index":2,"ref_type":"view","ref_index":0}],"hue":null,"attributions":null}],"style":null},"showLoginRequiredCard":false}

Part of the State Traffic Inspectorate goes to the Ministry of Internal Affairs

One of the key elements of the reform is the transfer of part of the State Traffic Inspectorate inspectors to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We are talking about the employees who carry out road checks.

Part of the toll management, which is related to field activities, will also pass to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to Peev, this will allow the police to have additional resources for physical control on the roads.

The idea is that the different types of control should not function in isolation, but should be part of a unified monitoring and prevention system.

„How to assess risk when you don't have data?“

Peev emphasized the use of information and technology in road safety management.

According to him, the state must first be able to identify risks in order to take effective measures against them. Therefore, it is planned to collect data from various sources and process them in a single technological core.

The minister emphasized that responsibilities must also be clearly demarcated - the state agency under the Council of Ministers should coordinate risk and safety management, while the MRDPW, RIA and municipalities should be responsible for the infrastructure. {"fallbackMarkdown":"(BNT News)","reference":{"matched_text":"","prefix":null,"start_idx":2353,"end_idx":2370,"safe_urls":["https://bnt news.bg/news/ministarat-na-transporta-nie-tryabva-da-upravlyavame-bezopasnostta-a-tya-se-upravlyava-kogato-ocenish-riskovete-1412176news.html"],"refs":[],"alt":"(BNT News)","prompt_text":null,"type":"grouped_webpages","status":"done","fallback_items":null,"error":null,"items":[{"title":"Transport Minister: We must manage safety, and it is managed when you assess the risks - Around the world and in our country - BNT News","url":"https://bntnews.bg/news/ministarat-na-transporta-nie-tryabva-da-upravlyavame-bezopasnostta-a-tya-se-upravlyava-kogato-ocenish-riskovete-1412176news.html","attribution":"BNT News","pub_date":null,"snippet":null,"thumbnail_url":"https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-1/rtYbLi5CUS9o 3LrIKGR9LQoKwNHoo-LLR7BR4HN9E-PD7SueRfoDjsLTByY8060UBnTyxmJd2ETgOzNJ2xA2oB8bRg7UAVMKA7sywWnKVRNh2dcOJTm4r5IGjj_vjvyy"attribution_segm" ents":null,"supporting_websites":[],"refs":[{"turn_index":2,"ref_type":"view","r ef_index":0}],"hue":null,"attributions":null}],"style":null},"showLoginRequiredCard":false}

Without “megastructure“, and more technology

Peev rejected criticism that the reform creates a huge new administration.

According to him, a technological core will be built in the Ministry of Transport, which will process information, and the emphasis will be on technology, automation and the use of artificial intelligence.

The minister defined the reform as a change in the way the state manages safety, and not as the creation of another institution.

28% optimization of the composition

According to Georgi Peev, the reform will lead to nearly 28% optimization of the composition.

The minister said that the change will not require additional funds to create a new structure. According to him, optimization will be achieved through redistribution of functions, more efficient use of resources and introduction of more technologies. {"fallbackMarkdown":"(BNT News)","reference":{"matched_text":"","prefix":null,"start_idx":3213,"end_idx":3230,"safe_urls":["https://bnt news.bg/news/ministarat-na-transporta-nie-tryabva-da-upravlyavame-bezopasnostta-a-tya-se-upravlyava-kogato-ocenish-riskovete-1412176news.html"],"refs":[],"alt":"(BNT News)","prompt_text":null,"type":"grouped_webpages","status":"done","fallback_items":null,"error":null,"items":[{"title":"Transport Minister: We must manage safety, and it is managed when you assess the risks - Around the world and in our country - BNT News","url":"https://bntnews.bg/news/ministarat-na-transporta-nie-tryabva-da-upravlyavame-bezopasnostta-a-tya-se-upravlyava-kogato-ocenish-riskovete-1412176news.html","attribution":"BNT News","pub_date":null,"snippet":null,"thumbnail_url":"https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-1/rtYbLi5CUS9o 3LrIKGR9LQoKwNHoo-LLR7BR4HN9E-PD7SueRfoDjsLTByY8060UBnTyxmJd2ETgOzNJ2xA2oB8bRg7UAVMKA7sywWnKVRNh2dcOJTm4r5IGjj_vjvyy"attribution_segm" ents":null,"supporting_websites":[],"refs":[{"turn_index":2,"ref_type":"view","ref_index":0}],"hue":null,"attributions":null}],"style":null},"showLoginRequiredCard":false}

As an example, Peev pointed to the existing infrastructure for overload control. According to him, the country has about 100 weighbridges, but approximately 20 of them are working. It is precisely the better use of the already available infrastructure that is among the tasks of the reform.

The goal is prevention, not reaction after a disaster

According to the Minister of Transport, the current model is too campaign-like — measures are strengthened after a serious accident, when there are already deaths or injuries.

The new approach should be aimed at identifying risks in advance and preventing incidents.

„We must manage safety. Safety is managed when you assess the risks“, said Peev on BNT. {"fallbackMarkdown":"(BNT News)","reference":{"matched_text":"","prefix":null,"start_idx":3948,"end_idx":3965,"safe_urls":["https://bnt news.bg/news/ministarat-na-transporta-nie-tryabva-da-upravlyavame-bezopasnostta-a-tya-se-upravlyava-kogato-ocenish-riskovete-1412176news.html"],"refs":[],"alt":"(BNT News)","prompt_text":null,"type":"grouped_webpages","status":"done","fallback_items":null,"error":null,"items":[{"title":"Transport Minister: We must manage safety, and it is managed when you assess the risks - Around the world and in our country - BNT News","url":"https://bntnews.bg/news/ministarat-na-transporta-nie-tryabva-da-upravlyavame-bezopasnostta-a-tya-se-upravlyava-kogato-ocenish-riskovete-1412176news.html","attribution":"BNT News","pub_date":null,"snippet":null,"thumbnail_url":"https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-1/rtYbLi5CUS9o3 LrIKGR9LQoKwNHoo-LLR7BR4HN9E-PD7SueRfoDjsLTByY8060UBnTyxmJd2ETgOzNJ2xA2oB8bRg7UAVMKA7sywWnKVRNh2dcOJTm4r5IGjj_vjvyy"," attribution_segmen. ts":null,"supporting_websites":[],"refs":[{"turn_index":2,"ref_type":"view","ref_index":0}],"hue":null,"attributions":null}],"style":null},"showLoginRequiredCard":false}

The reform is about to be implemented through the necessary regulatory and administrative changes. The big test will be whether the new distribution of functions will actually lead to better road control and fewer serious accidents.

The government is betting on clearer responsibilities, centralized information and more technology, while some of the previous control functions of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate and the toll management will be transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.