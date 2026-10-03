Gas leak from a tank at the Karlovo train station, the fast train to Burgas has been stopped

A gas leak from a tank at the Karlovo train station was detected this morning, the press center of the Plovdiv police announced.

The signal for the smell of gas from a tank on a freight train at the station was received at around 4:00 this morning.

The area has been secured by employees of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior in Karlovo. A team from the company that owns the freight train is on site and working to eliminate the accident.

The fast train to Burgas from Sofia has been stopped at the “Hristo Danovo“ railway station for an indefinite period.