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Tree falls on a cooperative in Plovdiv

Tree falls on a cooperative in Plovdiv

According to residents there have been repeated reports that the tree is rotten

Sep 13, 2026 15:50 67

Tree falls on a cooperative in Plovdiv - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

A tree collapsed on a cooperative in the center of Plovdiv this morning.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or harmed. Probably due to the early hour - 7 a.m. - and the fact that the tree fell on a day off, there were no serious consequences, BNT reported.

The street where the tree fell was closed for hours, while the debris was lifted and cut on site by the city's emergency fire department using heavy equipment.

According to residents of the cooperative, there have been repeated reports that the tree is rotten, but there has been no reaction from local authorities and authorized enterprises.


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