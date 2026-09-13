Fruits have become cheaper by over 10%

Fruits on the stock exchanges in our country have become cheaper by over 10 percent during the week. A decline is also observed in the prices of most vegetables, as well as some of the main food products, according to data from the weekly bulletin of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

Among fruits, apricots fell the most in price - by 15 percent to 1 euro per kg, followed by peaches, apples and lemons.

Among vegetables, carrots fell the most significantly in price during the week - by 21 percent to 61 euro cents per kilogram, followed by green and red peppers, potatoes and lettuce.

During the week, only tomatoes increased in price - by over 12 percent to 1.30 euros per kilogram, and ripe onions - by 0.34 percent to 59 euro cents per kilogram.

A decline was recorded in the price of cow's cheese - by under 1 percent to 6.08 euros per kilogram, while The price of Vitosha cheese increased by 2 percent to 9.37 euros per kilogram.

Cow butter is traded at 1.44 euros per piece, which is a price drop of almost 6 percent. The price of eggs (size M) decreased by 3 percent to 19 euro cents per piece wholesale. The price of 500 type flour increased by 8 percent to 64 euro cents per kilogram.