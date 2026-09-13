Yotova: I have no idea on what basis Gebrev is categorical that the explosions are sabotage

A National Security Advisory Council due to the risks facing strategic sites in our country may be convened in the coming days. This was stated in "Na Fokus" by the President of Bulgaria, Iliana Yotova, commenting on the recent explosions at the "EMKO" military plants.

"We cannot form an Advisory Council for just one or two cases, but such a council is worth it because of the risks and threats to Bulgaria's national security. This also applies to other strategic sites, to be sure that we have done everything possible to ensure that they are well secured", she emphasized.

According to her, the decision to convene the council is being considered, but it is necessary to see the first results of the investigation into the latest fire. “Of course, we will not wait for the final conclusions. Such an Advisory Council needs very good preparation in order to have a real result. Its urgent convening alone would lead to everyone coming before the cameras, everyone saying what they think and everything ending with that“, the president explained.

Regarding the claims of the owner of “EMKO“ Emilian Gebrev that the fire was not the result of human error, but could be sabotage, she called for waiting for the results of the inspections. “I do not know what he is referring to, because since the investigation has not been completed, since the necessary investigative analyses and expert assessments have not been made, I have no idea on what grounds he is so categorical. I would take a different approach - let's see the first results,“, urged Yotova.

And she stressed that the issue of the security of such facilities should not be underestimated. “This does not mean that I underestimate the issue. It concerns the security of Bulgarian citizens. As far as I understand, the latest fire is literally less than two kilometers from people's houses“, she pointed out.

Regarding the criticism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, she said that she could not take sides before all points of view were heard. According to her, Bulgaria is in a complex international environment in which security risks are increasing. “Let us not have any illusions. We live in such a conflict-ridden time and dangers are literally around every corner“, she said.

According to her, the case of “EMKO“ should also be considered in a broader European context.“I fully accept that this is part of the bigger picture. The dangers and threats are not just for Bulgaria - they are for the whole of Europe. I do not want to imagine more serious cases. That's why we have to be very vigilant“, she said. And she added: “A decision on whether to convene a National Security Advisory Council is expected literally within a few days“.

When asked how much more difficult it is to be president compared to vice president, she replied: “I can't answer that question, because I'm both at the moment“. She was categorical that the presidential institution carries greater responsibility and more work. “Every position and every profession has its difficulties. There is more work at the moment and undoubtedly much greater responsibility“, she pointed out.

Regarding criticism that after nine years as Rumen Radev's vice president she may remain in his shadow, she was categorical: “I have never been anyone's shadow in my life. I have the dignity of an independent person who has gone through different professional periods. I have gained a lot of experience - both in diplomacy and in my parliamentary years, and before that as a journalist“.

President Yotova stated that she has her own vision of the role of the president and the way of making decisions. “What I might be different with is the ability to listen to more sides and really turn the presidency into a place for more conversations, more dialogue, searching for new solutions and consensus“, she said.

According to her, the current political situation allows for better interaction between institutions. “We currently have a stable government with a stable majority in the National Assembly and the opportunity, through good cooperation between institutions, to better protect the interests of both citizens in the country and Bulgaria abroad“, she added.