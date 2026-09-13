Support for Britain to rejoin the EU hits new high

Support for rejoining the European Union has reached its highest level since Brexit, a poll shows. Leading British pollster Professor Sir John Curtis told “The Independent“ that public opinion has changed, News.bg reports.

He pointed out that the outcome of a possible future referendum is still extremely uncertain and depends on the way the arguments are presented. According to him, 61% of Britons want the country to rejoin the European Union. The remaining 39% prefer the country to remain outside the union.

John Curtis noted that most people who voted in the 2016 referendum have not changed their minds. Only about 18% of those who voted to leave said they would vote to rejoin, while 11% of those who supported remaining in the EU preferred the country to remain outside the union.

New generation supports rejoining the EU

He pointed out that there is already a whole generation of people who were too young to vote in 2016, but are now eligible, and they strongly support rejoining the EU.

According to him, some older voters who would have been more likely to vote to leave the EU have died, while others are inclined to support rejoining.

Curtis said that if politicians start advocating for this idea, the desire to return to the EU will grow even more. He said public opinion had changed significantly, partly due to demographic reasons.

Andy Burnham will have to pitch the idea of a new relationship with the EU

He noted that Andy Burnham would have to “sell” to the public his idea of a restart of relations with Europe after Brexit.

While the proportion of people supporting re-entry is high, the public is still concerned about issues such as whether the UK would have to join the eurozone or the Schengen area to be readmitted.