Vezhdi Rashidov: If Boyko Borisov had run for president, I would have supported him

If Boyko Borisov had run for president, I would have supported him. This was stated by Vezhdi Rashidov in the program “120 Minutes“ on bTV. He explained that after nearly 18 years, in which he was associated with GERB as a deputy, minister and Speaker of the National Assembly, he has now made his majority choice.

“When I was from the civil quota of GERB and for some time I was in the Executive Bureau, I was a member of GERB when Boyko Borisov needed me. At the moment when this need disappeared, I again took the path of the civil quota. De facto, a free man, so that I can have my free choice“, said Rashidov.

According to him, if Borisov had been a candidate for head of state, he would have stood behind him.

„Of course I would have supported him. I have worked with this man and in no way would I have betrayed him and I have not betrayed him. But in this case he did not participate in the game and that is why I made my majority choice“, said Rashidov.

„Boyko Borisov would be a good president because he has a very good presence internationally. He had great contacts. He himself has a lot of experience. A politician with experience. I cannot deny it. I wouldn't want to deny it," he said.

Rashidov admitted that he had a premonition that Borisov would not run.

"I had a premonition because he is smart," he said.

According to him, the big difference between the first and the other candidates in the elections is significant.

"When Tsetska Tsacheva was running, it should have been Boyko Borisov. That was a mistake, in my opinion. Because Boyko Borisov, after two successful terms, would have closed the grand slam and gone down in history as a good politician“, he said.

Regarding the support for Iliyana Yotova, Rashidov explained that he had known Iliyana Yotova for about 30 years and the two of them and their families were close.

“We became friends with Iliyana Yotova 30 years ago, when she was a wonderful lady, a good journalist. Her husband is an orthopedist, an exceptional doctor, an extremely intelligent boy. We were friends“, he said.

According to him, Yotova grew up in politics and has the necessary experience to be a statesman.

“She climbed this ladder – political step by step. She grew up in politics. She has extremely good experience as a politician. And on top of that, in this practice of vice president, she has also started to become a very good statesman“, commented Rashidov.

“I am tired of Bulgaria constantly seeing us create policies from protests, rallies, from the street. The state is not a testing ground. One cannot learn politics on the backs of people“, he said.

Rashidov also commented on the contract with the Turkish company “Botaş“, stating that in his opinion Rumen Radev was misled.

He explained that he does not consider himself a defender of Radev and that the president must bear his responsibilities.

Rashidov also commented on the case of a pardoned prisoner who was subsequently caught again with a large amount of cocaine.

“The state, the democratic state, is made like this. One president, one prime minister, one minister is not an expert in everything. That's why he has ministries where there are experts. They are state experts," he said. According to Rashidov, the president cannot ignore the decisions of the expert commissions.