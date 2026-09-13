Assen Vassilev: Radev lied to us, he lied to the entire people, he likes Russia better than Bulgaria

„The job of the president in Bulgaria is to be corrective. When someone makes a mistake, to tell him: „Think again“. This is the job of the Bulgarian president“, said Assen Vassilev in the studio of "120 minutes" on bTV.

According to him, the president should also be able to react on topics related to fuel prices and economic policy.

„The president should come out and say: „Colleagues, meet with Bulgarian citizens. Ask them if the prices are not high enough, if there is a need for compensation“. At the very least, the head of this budget committee, together with the prime minister, should really meet with the citizens and have feedback. And not sit isolated, not talk to anyone, and receive large incomes“, he said, referring to the statement of the head of the budget committee that gasoline prices are not high enough, which is why compensations will not be distributed.

Vasilev defended the candidacy of Andrey Gyurov for president and explained why, in his opinion, he would be a better choice than Yotova.

“Because he will say it, and Mrs. Yotova does not say it. Mrs. Yotova is now president, she should have said it“, he said.

Vasilev emphasized that Gyurov has already been an acting prime minister and, in his opinion, has shown independence in choosing the composition of the cabinet.

“Andrey Gyurov weighs in on his place as a professional. And he clearly states his opinion. And he is truly independent. And he is strong. And he does not hide behind committees,“ said the leader of “We continue the change“.

When asked whether the party would demand the return of the president's powers, limited by the constitutional changes in 2023, if Gyurov is elected, Vassilev answered negatively.

“We cut his powers so that he would not be Louis XIV. This does not prevent him from being corrective“, he said.

“The president is not without power, but this power is not unilateral and uncontrolled“, added Vassilev.

He also gave as an example the situation surrounding the election of a caretaker prime minister and the candidacy of Goritsa Kozhareva, indicating that in his opinion the president still has the opportunity to choose.

In the conversation, Vassilev was also asked about the support that “We continue the change“ gave to Rumen Radev in 2021, despite his statement about the status of Crimea - that it is Russian.

“In 2021, Radev lied to us, just as he lied to the entire Bulgarian people in the last elections. What we saw and what became clear in the spring of 2022 is that he likes Russia better than Bulgaria," Vassilev said.

According to him, it was not clear at the time that Radev would defend Russian interests at the expense of Bulgaria.

“This is not just about geopolitical orientation. This is about whether you like Bulgaria better. And do you do things that help the country, or do things that help Russia and make Bulgarian citizens pay,“ he said.

When asked if he admitted that he had a wrong judgment about Radev in 2021, Vassilev replied: “Absolutely“.

He explained that he now has greater confidence in his judgment of Andrey Gyurov because the two have worked together for a longer time and Gyurov has gone through “much greater trials“.

Vassilev also criticized the current government, stating that the country is heading towards an economic crisis.

“Currently, what we see is that this government is driving Bulgaria headlong into the wall, towards an economic crisis,“ he said.

According to him, the situation with the German economy, the automotive industry and the attacks against oil facilities affects international markets and prices.

„Exports are not going well, exports are not going well because the German economy is down. The problem with the automotive industry in Germany is clear“, said Vassilev.

He was also asked about the candidate for vice president Georgi Kandev and whether, in his opinion, he brings added value to the candidacy.

„Every person chooses his team, this is my belief. And I have always applied it“, replied Vassilev.

According to him, the president must personally bear responsibility for his team.

„Mr. Gyurov is the president, the president chooses his team and bears responsibility personally. Not a commission, not a council, not some wise men and thinkers. "I personally bear responsibility," he said.

Vassilev rejected the possibility of Ivan Hristanov being a candidate for vice president, stating that "the people should decide who is the people's president," and not a person proclaiming himself as such.

Finally, Vassilev also commented on the possibility of support from GERB in a possible runoff.

"I have never interfered in the affairs of foreign parties and their decisions. This is also very important. Each party must make its own decision," he said.

According to him, GERB is currently in a difficult situation, as for the first time in many years it is not clear whether the party will remain in power.

„Some traitors will be seen, they will start leaving. Some people who were there only for personal interest will start leaving“, said Vassilev.

He compared the situation to a process that, according to him, it has gone through and „We continue the change“.

When asked if he would call on GERB voters to support Gyurov and Kandev in a possible run-off, Vassilev replied that he did not think that this would have such an effect.

„But if I call on GERB voters, why do you think they will listen to me? Only GERB can appeal to their own voters,“ he said.

“I strongly believe that people have a head on their shoulders, they are not a herd. You can appeal to them, you can explain to them, you can tell them everything, in the end everyone makes their own decision,“ concluded Vassilev.