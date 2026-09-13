Gebrev after the explosions at EMKO: Nearly 20 inspections by the Ministry of Interior since the beginning of the year, not a single remark

To date, no one can tell the truth. I wonder about the minister - who misled him, why misled him to make these statements. You haven't yet reached the point of drawing conclusions - one about sabotage, the other about neglect by the structures themselves. In my opinion, he should have said "we are at the beginning of the investigation, when we have information we will come out with information". This was stated by Emilian Gebrev on Nova TV, in connection with the explosions at EMKO.

We came out with a clear and precise position that this was not a mistake of people from the plant itself. Everyone did their job properly, Gebrev was categorical.

He noted that since the beginning of the calendar year 2026, over 18 inspections by the Ministry of Interior have been carried out, including a comprehensive inspection, which brings the total to about 20. According to him, the inspections are carried out by competent, meticulous people who do their job properly.

"In all inspections, there is not a single remark, except for sweeping the area. There is not a single sanction. The security and the posts that are set up are coordinated with the Ministry of Interior. The people who work are assigned, coordinated, checked by the Ministry of Interior and then they are assigned to work. The video surveillance of the area - 70% of the surveillance program works in the event of such an explosion. And it is coordinated with the Ministry of Interior," Emilian Gebrev also pointed out.

According to him, there were two people in the factory. "They saw a flame and that was it. It is forbidden to have anything related to electricity in the premises", he specified.

According to him, intertwined Bulgarian-Russian ties and interests are behind the attacks.