Singer Kichka Bodurova crashed on the Varna-Burgas road. She herself reported the incident on Facebook, saying that she was traveling with her friend Mariana.

According to Bodurova, the accident occurred in bad weather and rain, after the two tried to avoid hitting another car.

Their car spun several times before falling into a deep ditch. The rear of the car was left with its tires in the air.

Bodurova thanked all the people who stopped and came to her aid. She extended special thanks to two young men who managed to help pull the car out.

“We are alive… the rest will be fine!“, the singer wrote.

According to information published by Bodurova herself, her friend Mariana, who was driving the car, is about to undergo surgery. The singer reports that she herself escaped with minor injuries, but will have problems with her right hand for some time.

Bodurova also used her publication to call on the two men who helped after the accident to contact her, as she was unable to learn their names.

The accident occurred against a backdrop of complicated traffic conditions due to the rain. The singer also appealed to drivers to be careful when driving in bad weather.

At the moment, there is no information about other serious injuries in the accident.