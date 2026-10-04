Road conditions: Heavy traffic to Turkey and repairs

Intensive traffic for trucks has been reported at the exit from Bulgaria through the "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" border checkpoints. The latest published report by the "Border Police" is as of 18:00 on October 3.

„Traffic is intense at the "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" border checkpoints at the exit for trucks“, reports “Border Police“.

The movement along the borders with Romania, Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia is normal. Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass through “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“, while buses and trucks also pass through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voivoda“. The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube.

Restrictions on highways

On the “Trakia“ motorway, restrictions have been introduced due to marking, preventive maintenance and securing of sections. In the direction of Burgas at Ihtiman and Muhovo, traffic is with increased caution, and in several places in the districts of Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora and Burgas, the speed is limited to 100 or 80 km/h.

On the “Hemus“ motorway in the direction of Varna between the initial kilometers of the motorway, the speed is limited to 90 km/h, and vehicles over 12 tons are moving only in the emergency lane. At the “Topli Dol“ tunnel, a temporary organization with two lanes in each direction has been introduced. Two-way traffic in one lane is also available in the area of Ignatievo and Shumen, where repair work is being carried out.

On the „Struma“ motorway, emergency lanes are limited for cleaning slopes, and between 10:00 and 16:00 in the direction of Sofia, work is being carried out in the active lane at one of the sections. On the „Maritsa“ motorway towards the „Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint, traffic is in one lane in several places due to repair of expansion joints, with a speed limit of 50 km/h.

Passes and mountains

The „Vrbishki“ and „Zlatishki“ passes are closed year-round, „Dyulinski“ is prohibited for all motor vehicles, and the „Pamporovo“ pass is also closed. „Kotlenski“, „Pechinski“ and „Prevala“ are open for traffic.

NIMH predicts sunny weather over the mountains, with a temporary increase in cloudiness in the southeastern regions. Short-term precipitation is possible in Strandzha, and the wind in the higher parts will be strong, especially in the southeastern massifs. In Pamporovo, at 1760 meters above sea level, 4.2 degrees were measured and no precipitation was reported for the last 24 hours. MES has published bulletins for October 3 for Stara Planina, Vitosha, Rila and the Rhodope Mountains.

Fire Department and Traffic Police Reports

For the 24 hours ending on October 2, fire department units responded to 161 signals and extinguished 120 fires. 24 of the fires caused direct material damage, and 96 did not. 33 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, including eight in accidents. One person died in the fires.

Within the framework of the police operation to comply with the Road Traffic Act, 15,361 motor vehicles and 19,871 drivers and passengers were checked. 4,808 tickets and 407 acts were drawn up. 18 drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol, three were found to be under the influence of drugs or their analogues, and four refused a test.